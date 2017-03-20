Mass. birth rate hits new low, as racial disparities remain
Massachusetts mothers gave birth to 71,484 children in 2015, and while the teen birth rate and other public health indicators are trending positively the Department of Public Health warned in a report released last week that racial disparities remain. The 71,484 births represented a 0.5 percent decline from 2014 and a 22.7 percent decline in the number of births since 1990, according to the DPH report.
