Marlborough Eagle Riders to fundraise for Special Olympics

A group of avid motorcyclists known as the Marlborough Eagle Riders 3565 names a different benefiting charity each year for its major fundraiser. Special Olympics Massachusetts will receive the proceeds of their 18th annual Charity Motorcycle Ride, scheduled for Saturday, May 13. The fundraiser exemplifies the ongoing comradery among the region's motorcyclists and their benevolent concerns, noted Dick Durkee, the Marlborough Eagle Riders president.

