Marijuana panel chair's goal: kill black market - fast
The state senator in charge of rewriting Massachusetts' voter-passed recreational marijuana law believes quickly "killing the black market" for cannabis should be Beacon Hill's top pot priority. That, Senator Patricia D. Jehlen said, means leaving much of the initiative unchanged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|10 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|72
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Apr 18
|Retribution
|13
|Lowell sun
|Apr 16
|Billydog
|1
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC