Man killed in fiery crash in central Massachusetts

Police in central Massachusetts say a man was burned beyond recognition after his car crashed into a Mass Pike overpass and burst into flames. Palmer police told The Republican newspaper that the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Boston Road near the intersection with Route 67. Authorities say the car was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

