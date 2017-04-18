Man killed in fiery crash in central Massachusetts
Police in central Massachusetts say a man was burned beyond recognition after his car crashed into a Mass Pike overpass and burst into flames. Palmer police told The Republican newspaper that the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Boston Road near the intersection with Route 67. Authorities say the car was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Trail of Indian T...
|41
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Thu
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|72
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Apr 18
|Retribution
|13
|Lowell sun
|Apr 16
|Billydog
|1
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC