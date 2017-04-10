Man charged with severing man's hand deemed dangerous
A Massachusetts man charged with using a machete to sever another man's hand has been ruled a danger to society and held without bail. The Sun reports that Domingo Ayala, of Lowell, was held after a court appearance Tuesday in connection with the fight April 5. He previously pleaded not guilty to several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm.
