Man accused of killing runner in Massachusetts due in court
A man accused of killing a Google employee near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer is due in court. Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the death of Vanessa Marcotte on August 7th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|5 hr
|anonymous
|71
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|15 hr
|Retribution
|13
|Lowell sun
|Sun
|Billydog
|1
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC