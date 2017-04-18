Man accused of killing runner in Mass...

Man accused of killing runner in Massachusetts due in court

15 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A man accused of killing a Google employee near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer is due in court. Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the death of Vanessa Marcotte on August 7th.

