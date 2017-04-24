Lowell High School tactfully earns praise at Model UN
Students in the Model UN Club at Lowell High School debated and negotiated at the recent University of Massachusetts Lowell Model UN High School Conference. The delegation, led by adviser Amanda Ernst, boasted a first-place award in Best Delegate on the Security Council as China , a second-place award for Outstanding Delegate on the UN Refugee Committee as Germany , a third-place award on the NATO Council as Germany and the award for Outstanding Delegation.
