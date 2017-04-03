Lawmakers may strip treasurer of pot authority
Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg is Massachusetts' top recreational marijuana regulator, with unilateral power to hire and fire the officials who will oversee the new billion-dollar industry. The Legislature appears likely to strip Goldberg of her authority, perhaps creating an independent marijuana oversight commission instead, according to several Beacon Hill officials familiar with the discussions.
