Lawmakers caught up in collision of online gaming, gambling
As the commission looking into online gaming and online gambling presses ahead in its study of ways to regulate and possibly make money from the developing industries, the Massachusetts Lottery is concerned that it could be left behind. The Lottery is seeking authority from the Legislature to offer its current products - scratch tickets, draw games, Keno and more - to customers over the internet, arguing that its survival and the hundreds of millions of dollars it returns as local aid are otherwise at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Fri
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC