Lawmakers caught up in collision of online gaming, gambling

As the commission looking into online gaming and online gambling presses ahead in its study of ways to regulate and possibly make money from the developing industries, the Massachusetts Lottery is concerned that it could be left behind. The Lottery is seeking authority from the Legislature to offer its current products - scratch tickets, draw games, Keno and more - to customers over the internet, arguing that its survival and the hundreds of millions of dollars it returns as local aid are otherwise at risk.

