Kindergarten screenings to be conducted
The Somerset Public Schools will be conducting screenings for all children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2017. This screening is required by Massachusetts State Law for any child entering kindergarten and is used to help identify specific needs that may affect a child's educational progress.
