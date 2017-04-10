J. Geils of the J. Geils Band performs at Fenway Park in 2010.
John Geils Jr., who played guitar in the J. Geils Band, was found dead in his Massachusetts home, according to the Groton Police Department. He was 71. The police department said in a statement that he likely died of natural causes.
