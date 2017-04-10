House Democrats back bill prohibiting Mass. inmates from working on Trump's wall

Several senior ranking House Democrats threw their weight behind a proposal on Thursday to prohibit inmates from being used to build President Donald Trump's border wall as part of their efforts to provide a check on the White House's impact in Massachusetts. The working group created by House Speaker Robert DeLeo to guide the House's response to the Trump administration also voted to recommend a bill that would essentially block state law enforcement from participating in a federal program to train local officers as immigration enforcement agents.

