House Democrats back bill prohibiting Mass. inmates from working on Trump's wall
Several senior ranking House Democrats threw their weight behind a proposal on Thursday to prohibit inmates from being used to build President Donald Trump's border wall as part of their efforts to provide a check on the White House's impact in Massachusetts. The working group created by House Speaker Robert DeLeo to guide the House's response to the Trump administration also voted to recommend a bill that would essentially block state law enforcement from participating in a federal program to train local officers as immigration enforcement agents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Fri
|Blue America
|10
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC