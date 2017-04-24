Heroin, Fentanyl, And Opioid Users Are Developing Amnesia, But Doctors Don't Know Why
At least 14 people last year had inexplicable cases of amnesia, including 12 who had a history of using heroin or other opioids, and doctors are still unsure what caused it. The amnesia specifically affects the patients' abilities to form new memories, and according to all accounts, this is the first time doctors have seen such cases.
