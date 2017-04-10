Health Newsmaker: Home Instead Senior...

Health Newsmaker: Home Instead Senior Care celebrates ten years of service

Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

In May 2007, Sailynn Doyle and a team of dedicated caregivers opened the doors of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving the Southcoast area. To celebrate a decade of helping area seniors live safely and independently in their homes, Doyle and her team are giving back by funding a new grant with the Southeastern Massachusetts Alzheimer's Partnership.  A branch of the national Alzheimer's Association, the local Alzheimer's Partnership is a coalition of regional volunteers dedicated to providing education, outreach, advocacy and support for individuals with dementia and their families and caregivers.

