Health Newsmaker: Home Instead Senior Care celebrates ten years of service
In May 2007, Sailynn Doyle and a team of dedicated caregivers opened the doors of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving the Southcoast area. To celebrate a decade of helping area seniors live safely and independently in their homes, Doyle and her team are giving back by funding a new grant with the Southeastern Massachusetts Alzheimer's Partnership. A branch of the national Alzheimer's Association, the local Alzheimer's Partnership is a coalition of regional volunteers dedicated to providing education, outreach, advocacy and support for individuals with dementia and their families and caregivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowell sun
|1 hr
|Billydog
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|4 hr
|huntcoyotes
|12
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC