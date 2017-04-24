Gypsy Moth Caterpillar Hatch Has Started in Massachusetts
Entomologists at University of Massachusetts Amherst report today that some of this season's first gypsy moth egg masses have begun to hatch, as observed on April 26 in Belchertown at a location off Route 202. Extension entomologist Tawny Simisky reports that a single egg mass can hold as many as 500 to 1,000 eggs.
