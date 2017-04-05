GOP lawmaker edges toward run against Democratic Sen. Warren
BOSTON - Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff Diehl is edging closer toward formally launching a 2018 challenge to incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The Republican plans to announce Wednesday that he's opening an exploratory committee.
