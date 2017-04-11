Flood Watch issued due to melting snow along the Connecticut River
The melting snow in Vermont and New Hampshire may cause some minor flooding in Massachusetts along the lower Connecticut River. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch on Tuesday for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xxxxxx
|Mon
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC