Flood Control Chute Panel Collapses

Flood Control Chute Panel Collapses

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: IBerkshires

The concrete panel in the 70-year-old chute fell into the river recently, exposing the banking along the foundation of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. According to an email apprising the Hoosic River Revival group about the collapse, Conservation Commissioner Andrew J. Kawczak said he and Chairman Jason Moran had met with the Mass MoCA officals The panel is believed to have failed because of saturated soils from the recent rains, the aged infrastructure and runoff from the building and excavations related the museum's $65 million expansion and renovation project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r... Apr 3 JobPostings 1
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Mar 31 The Worlds Bigges... 271
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar 31 Coultergeist 89
News Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat... Mar 29 tomin cali 5
News Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12) Mar 27 Tennessee Prostitute 146
News Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day" Mar 18 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
Congressman steers millions to brothers compani... Mar 17 Corrupt NJ 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC