Flood Control Chute Panel Collapses
The concrete panel in the 70-year-old chute fell into the river recently, exposing the banking along the foundation of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. According to an email apprising the Hoosic River Revival group about the collapse, Conservation Commissioner Andrew J. Kawczak said he and Chairman Jason Moran had met with the Mass MoCA officals The panel is believed to have failed because of saturated soils from the recent rains, the aged infrastructure and runoff from the building and excavations related the museum's $65 million expansion and renovation project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC