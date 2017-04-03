Flood Control Chute Panel Collapses

The concrete panel in the 70-year-old chute fell into the river recently, exposing the banking along the foundation of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. According to an email apprising the Hoosic River Revival group about the collapse, Conservation Commissioner Andrew J. Kawczak said he and Chairman Jason Moran had met with the Mass MoCA officals The panel is believed to have failed because of saturated soils from the recent rains, the aged infrastructure and runoff from the building and excavations related the museum's $65 million expansion and renovation project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.