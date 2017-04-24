Five Fairhaven teachers 'blindsided' by nonrenewal notices
Five teachers from Elizabeth Hastings Middle School say they were blindsided when they learned April 17, the Friday before spring vacation, that they were getting nonrenewal slips. Two of the five, Grade 6 English teacher Donna DeTerra and Grade 8 English teacher Amanda Bobola, as well as resident Kevin Gallagher read prepared statements to the crowd and committee, which included Fairhaven Superintendent Robert Baldwin.
