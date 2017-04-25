Feds give Mass. nearly $12 million to fight opioid abuse
Massachusetts has received an $11.7 million federal grant to fight opioid addiction, as the state continues to wrestle with an overdose epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives in recent years, Governor Charlie Baker's administration announced on Tuesday. The grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will support a number of treatment and recovery programs, including initiatives to help at-risk women who are pregnant and inmates scheduled to be released, the administration said in a statement.
