Encouraging news during final week of pro-life campaign
Organizers of the 40 Days for Life campaign said those praying in front of Planned Parenthood on Main Street in Springfield are making a difference. The pro-life campaign which focuses on public witness, prayer and fasting, kicked off on Ash Wednesday, March 1 and runs through Palm Sunday, April 9. "We believe we had a save today outside Planned Parenthood here in Western Massachusetts," Tim Biggins, the local coordinator of the 40 Days for Life campaign, reported to supporters in an email.
