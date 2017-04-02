Encouraging news during final week of pro-life campaign

Organizers of the 40 Days for Life campaign said those praying in front of Planned Parenthood on Main Street in Springfield are making a difference. The pro-life campaign which focuses on public witness, prayer and fasting, kicked off on Ash Wednesday, March 1 and runs through Palm Sunday, April 9. "We believe we had a save today outside Planned Parenthood here in Western Massachusetts," Tim Biggins, the local coordinator of the 40 Days for Life campaign, reported to supporters in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.