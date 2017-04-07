Emily Dickinson and 5 other literary ...

Emily Dickinson and 5 other literary luminaries from Massachusetts

10 hrs ago Read more: Radio Times

A Quiet Passion chronicles the life of the American poet Emily Dickinson, portraying her loneliness, frustration with gender inequality and creative honesty. Nowadays she is considered to be one of America's greatest and most original poets, but this was not always the case.

