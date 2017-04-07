Emily Dickinson and 5 other literary luminaries from Massachusetts
A Quiet Passion chronicles the life of the American poet Emily Dickinson, portraying her loneliness, frustration with gender inequality and creative honesty. Nowadays she is considered to be one of America's greatest and most original poets, but this was not always the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC