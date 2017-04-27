Elizabeth Warren says she is `troubled' by $400,000 Wall Street speaking fee for Obama
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren gently criticized former president Barack Obama Thursday for his decision to accept $400,000 from a Wall Street firm to speak at a health care conference this fall. Warren was asked about the controversy during an interview about her new book on the SiriusXM radio show "Alter Family Politics" Thursday.
