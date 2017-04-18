Educators, legislators urge larger share of state aid for education
Educators, parents and lawmakers are urging support for a bill that would update the state's school funding formula to send more money to districts, highlighting the bill's backing from a variety of different groups from across the state. "This is the largest, most diverse coalition of education reformers that I have ever seen gathered in one place representing as many organizations," Massachusetts Association of School Committees executive director Glenn Koocher said earlier this month at a gathering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|22 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|72
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Apr 18
|Retribution
|13
|Lowell sun
|Apr 16
|Billydog
|1
|xxxxxx
|Apr 10
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC