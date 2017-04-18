Educators, legislators urge larger sh...

Educators, legislators urge larger share of state aid for education

18 hrs ago

Educators, parents and lawmakers are urging support for a bill that would update the state's school funding formula to send more money to districts, highlighting the bill's backing from a variety of different groups from across the state.  "This is the largest, most diverse coalition of education reformers that I have ever seen gathered in one place representing as many organizations," Massachusetts Association of School Committees executive director Glenn Koocher said earlier this month at a gathering.

