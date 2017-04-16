Editorial: Taxes may be inevitable, but outrageous fees aren't
Last year, Johns Hopkins researchers published a study showing how the industry concentrates storefronts in low-income neighborhoods, charges exorbitant fees, and routinely makes errors on tax forms. But here's something you may not know: Some of these same companies, like H&R Block - and other, web-based enterprises, like Intuit's TurboTax - offer free online tax filing services for low- to moderate-income families.
