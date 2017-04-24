Democrat Robert Massie to enter race ...

Democrat Robert Massie to enter race for governor

Robert Massie tells The Boston Globe he's formed a fundraising committee and plans to formally announce his candidacy for the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nomination next month. A long-time environmental activist from Somerville, Massie was a candidate for lieutenant governor in 1994 and briefly ran for the U.S. Senate in 2011.

