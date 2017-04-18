Deaths and riots: Prison that housed NFL star has had turmoil
The maximum security prison where Aaron Hernandez apparently hanged himself has seen its share of troubles since it opened nearly two decades ago, most famously the strangulation of a convicted pedophile priest. The 27-year-old former NFL star was found by guards hanged with a bedsheet at about 3 a.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.
