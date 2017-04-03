DA's office nets $50K by clearing out cold cash backlog
Evidence gathered over nearly four decades of drug cases may provide a windfall for the Berkshire District Attorney's office. Since 1980, the office has been accumulating cash seized during narcotics investigations that, for one reason or another, was never legally forfeited by its owners.
