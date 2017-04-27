Court upholds back pay for fired Newton police chief accused of sexism

A former Newton police chief who was fired in 2012 over allegations that he used vulgar and sexist language with female employees is entitled to back pay that an arbitrator previously awarded him, the Massachusetts Appeals Court has ruled. In a six-page ruling issued Wednesday, the court said the city failed to show the arbitrator was improperly partial to Matthew A. Cummings, the former chief, when he awarded him back pay in March 2015.

