Court case highlights federal immigration detainer requests
Can a request by federal authorities be the sole basis for whether local and state authorities can detain individuals being sought for immigration violations? That politically charged question is scheduled to go before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday. Critics say the practice of holding individuals based on so-called "detainer" requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is unconstitutional.
