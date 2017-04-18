Correction: Massachusetts-Slain Runner story
Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday, April 17, 2017, in Le... LEOMINSTER, Mass. - In a story April 18 about a man arrested in connection with the death of a New York City woman out running near her mother's Massachusetts home, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the suspect, Angelo Colon-Ortiz, was a driver for FedEx.
