Cops make arrest in murder of the Google executive jogger

Tragedy as NFL star Todd Heap accidentally runs over and kills his three-year-old daughter in the driveway at their mansion in Arizona Did Bill O'Reilly's 'behavior' push Megyn Kelly from Fox News? NBC-bound host was 'angered and wrote to executives after embattled anchor slammed her claims that she was harassed by Roger Ailes' BREAKING NEWS: Police make arrest in murder of the Google executive jogger: Cops detain suspect eight months after 27-year-old's naked and burnt body was found near her mother's Massachusetts home Husband and wife discover they are twins after shock DNA test: Married couple learn they are siblings after routine test at IVF clinic Trump and circumstance: US president insists on GOLD-plated welcome with procession down The Mall in the Queen's royal carriage during his UK visit in October Spring clean your home - in a DAY: It's a dying art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.