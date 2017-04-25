Convicted killer Philip Chism plans 2nd insanity defense
The Massachusetts teenager convicted of raping and killing his high school math teacher is likely to mount an insanity defense again when he goes on trial for allegedly attacking a state youth services worker. The Salem News reports that lawyers for 18-year-old Philip Chism told a judge Monday they anticipate filing a notice of a mental health defense and asked that he undergo a competency evaluation.
