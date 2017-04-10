Comprehensive analytics solution launched for school districts
ClearGov launched a comprehensive analytics solution for school districts. The new ClearGov Insights for Schools platform enables school districts to better communicate with their constituents through easy-to-understand, interactive infographics on student demographics, staffing headcount and salaries, student test performance, district financials and much more.
