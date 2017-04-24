Chabot: Pols wrangle over pot sales accountability

Just a few years after quasi-public agencies were slammed as unaccountable hackeramas, the Legislature wants to create an independent board to oversee pot sales - but a pro-pot lawmaker is pushing back "An independent commission has little accountability and will further delay recreational sales," said state Sen. Jamie Eldridge , who sits on the legislative Committee on Marijuana Policy, noting that legal pot sales are due to begin July 1. Recreational marijuana, legalized by voters last November, originally handed the state treasurer power to hire officials to create rules and grant licenses for recreational marijuana sales. But Beacon Hill leaders appear primed to take oversight away from Treasurer Deborah Goldberg.

