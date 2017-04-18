Bose is accused of recording, selling audio information
Massachusetts headphone and speaker giant Bose is facing its second high-profile lawsuit in as many months, with a new case claiming the company's app secretly records audio its customers listen to and sends the data to third-party companies. In a lawsuit filed in Illinois District Court that is seeking class action status, Chicago resident Kyle Zak accuses Bose of "secretly collecting, transmitting, and disclosing its customers' private music and audio selections to third parties."
