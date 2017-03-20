Bills would limit commercial pet sales
New restrictions on the commercial sale of dogs and cats under consideration by the Massachusetts Legislature are designed to improve animal welfare and consumer protection. Several bills call for banning commercial dog and cat sales, prohibiting the sale of dogs and cats less than eight weeks old and requiring pet stores to work with licensed breeders that have not violated the Animal Welfare Act.
