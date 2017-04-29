Bill Maher to Elizabeth Warren: - They don't like you, Pocahontas'
That's what Bill Maher said to Senator Elizabeth Warren with a laugh Friday night on his show, "Real Time with Bill Maher" as the two discussed why it seems many blue-collar workers are for Trump and not her. It was an awkward moment for the senior senator from Massachusetts, who didn't even crack a smile, as she promoted her 11th book, "This Fight Is Our Fight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|Apr 22
|Trail of Indian T...
|41
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Apr 18
|Retribution
|13
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC