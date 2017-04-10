Baker-Polito Administration Establish...

Baker-Polito Administration Establishes Council to Address Aging in Massachusetts

Today, at MIT AgeLab in Cambridge, Governor Charlie Baker signed an Executive Order establishing the state's first Governor's Council to Address Aging in Massachusetts. The Council will develop a plan to improve public and private efforts to support healthy aging in Massachusetts, to achieve the goal of making the Commonwealth the most age-friendly state for people of all ages.

