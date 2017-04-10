Baker bill triples pay rate to help d...

Baker bill triples pay rate to help defendants work off debt

18 hrs ago

Defendants who can't afford to pay court fees or fines would be able to perform community service to cover their debt instead of serving jail time, under a bill Gov. Charlie Baker was filing Tuesday.  The legislation would address a practice known as "fine time," in which defendants who fail to pay fines, fees or assessments related to the justice system are incarcerated until their debts are satisfied.  Baker said that if the bill passes, the state will "incarcerate fewer people for simply being unable to pay a fine, while ensuring that penalties are still repaid in a more timely fashion."

