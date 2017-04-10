Baker bill triples pay rate to help defendants work off debt
Defendants who can't afford to pay court fees or fines would be able to perform community service to cover their debt instead of serving jail time, under a bill Gov. Charlie Baker was filing Tuesday. The legislation would address a practice known as "fine time," in which defendants who fail to pay fines, fees or assessments related to the justice system are incarcerated until their debts are satisfied. Baker said that if the bill passes, the state will "incarcerate fewer people for simply being unable to pay a fine, while ensuring that penalties are still repaid in a more timely fashion."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|xxxxxx
|Mon
|Bertha Birkenstock
|1
|Available Worcester, MA Job Openings - April 3r...
|Apr 3
|JobPostings
|1
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mar 31
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Mar 29
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC