At DPU hearing, residents, businesses, officials decry Eversource hike proposal

Residents hold signs at a Department of Public Utilities public hearing, at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield, protesting Western Massachusetts Electric Company's request to increase its customers' rates by $36 million next year and an additional $8 million annually for the next four years. Monday, April 10, 2017 Attorney General Maura Healey testifies at a Department of Public Utilities public hearing, at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield, regarding Western Massachusetts Electric Company's request to increase its customers' rates by $36 million next year and an additional $8 million annually for the next four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.