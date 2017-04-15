Arrest made in killing Google exec in...

Arrest made in killing Google exec in Massachusetts

22 hrs ago

An arrest has been made in the case of a New York City Google worker who was killed last summer while jogging in rural Massachusetts, Fox 25 Boston reported Saturday. The station reports that Angel Ortiz has been arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton on Aug. 7. He was taken into custoday early Saturday morning by state police.

