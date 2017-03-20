Announcements

The Tewksbury Public Schools' Student Services and Special Education Department will hold a Basic Rights Workshop for parents, grandparents, guardians and interested parties on Friday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Center School conference room, 139 Pleasant St. The workshop provides families with an introduction to their rights and responsibilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Massachusetts Special Education Law, and No Child Left Behind. It is designed to help parents and guardians learn how to be effective partners with the school, to decide the child's eligibility for special education, to plan, make decisions and to monitor the educational progress of their child.

