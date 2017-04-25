After drought, conditions returning t...

After drought, conditions returning to normal in western Massachusetts

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Unlike last year, we have seen a good amount of rainfall this spring. Because of that rain, and the snow that we saw this winter, western Massachusetts has emerged from extreme drought conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... 9 hr Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Sun Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ... Apr 23 Mystery 1
News City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po... Apr 22 Earth Day eh 1
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) Apr 22 Trail of Indian T... 41
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Apr 18 Retribution 13
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC