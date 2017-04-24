After 100 days of Trump, some planning for 2020 already
Joe Biden has been saying yes to nearly all the political invitations coming his way, with new ones arriving almost daily. Privately, the former vice president and his staff have started talking about how to begin planning a strategy with a roughly 18-month timeline so that if he decides on another presidential run, he'll be best positioned to get it off the ground.
