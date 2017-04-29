Accident or not, fender-bender penalties on rise
Many Massachusetts drivers are getting hit with thousands of dollars in questionable auto insurance surcharges after minor fender-benders, despite changes to state law in 2015. And state insurance regulators, aware of the overcharging, have done little to stop it.
