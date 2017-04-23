Abortions in Massachusetts down nearl...

Abortions in Massachusetts down nearly 11 percent since 2010

17 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

As the political fight in Washington over Planned Parenthood intensifies, the number of abortions performed in Massachusetts continues to fall. Abortions in the state have dropped by nearly 11 percent - from 20,802 in 2010 to 18,570 in 2015 - according to an Associated Press review of the most recent Massachusetts Department of Public Health statistics.

