5-foot python found stuffed in hotel room drawer
A worker at a Massachusetts hotel got a slithery surprise while cleaning a room - a 5-foot snake left in a drawer. The Telegram & Gazette reports that staff at the Marriott Residence Inn in Worcester called animal control last week, who took the ball python to Central Mass.
