3 critically injured in wrong-way Nashua crash
Three people were critically injured when a wrong-way driver struck another car head-on early Sunday morning, State Police said. In a release, police said Juan Osorio Marin, 23, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was traveling on F.E. Everett Turnpike just north of the Massachusetts line when his silver 2017 Toyota Camry struck a 2002 Honda Accord in the northbound lane about 2:45 a.m. The driver of the other car and a passenger, who were not identified, also suffered life-threatening injuries.
