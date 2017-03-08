Your View: Pioneer Institute - Cicero speaks loudly for democracy
"How I could wish that you had invited me to that most glorious banquet on the Ides of March!" the heroic Roman statesman, Marcus Tullius Cicero, wrote to one of the Roman senators who stabbed perpetual dictator Julius Caesar to death over two millennia ago. The Ides of March, March 15, 44 B.C., is among the most important dates in the political history of Western civilization.
